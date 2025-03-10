BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.70 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 8875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BESIY. UBS Group raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.66 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Analysts predict that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
