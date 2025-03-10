Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.