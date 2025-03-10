Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 402,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,276. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at $18,947,418.63. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

