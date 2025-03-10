Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares of companies that either develop, utilize, or provide services related to blockchain technology. These companies may include those involved in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain software development, or companies integrating blockchain into their business models to improve transparency and security in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.66. 5,889,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. Oracle has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,424,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 6.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,903,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,041,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 381,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,934. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12 month low of $133.43 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Further Reading