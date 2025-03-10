Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – March 10th

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and manufacture products using nanoscale technology, which involves manipulating matter at the atomic and molecular level. These stocks often represent businesses operating at the forefront of innovation, with applications ranging from medicine and electronics to energy and materials science, and they can offer high growth potential alongside significant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 25,592,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,525. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $317.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 1,047,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.48.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,625. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

