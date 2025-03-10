Best Utility Stocks To Research – March 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Eaton, CRH, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services, such as electricity, water, and natural gas, which are fundamental to everyday life. These stocks are often considered defensive investments due to the stable demand for their services, and they frequently offer consistent dividends even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.03. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 150,532,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,780,328. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

HPE traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,923,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,883,171. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,284. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,027. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $3,620.28. 198,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,229.56. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

