Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $5.59 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $14,184.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171,068.82 or 2.13167756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

