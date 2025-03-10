Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of BN opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
