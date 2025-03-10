Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.