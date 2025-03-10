Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 42.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 254,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

