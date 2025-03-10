Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 164,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

