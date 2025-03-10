Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

