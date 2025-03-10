Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.