Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 131493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

