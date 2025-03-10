Candriam S.C.A. Buys 1,586 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EG opened at $363.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.43 and a 200-day moving average of $369.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

