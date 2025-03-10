Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 130,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Articles

