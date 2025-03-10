Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$87.52 and last traded at C$87.75, with a volume of 13179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

