Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.11 and last traded at $170.50. 1,037,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,812,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Carvana Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

