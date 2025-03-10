Catizen (CATI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.10 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Catizen has a market cap of $48.58 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catizen has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.68 or 0.99710221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,715.67 or 0.98900525 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 314,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.16387785 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $28,250,566.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

