CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Mark Cooper Sells 5,556 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Mark Cooper sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.94, for a total value of C$399,707.53.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL.B opened at C$74.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$66.96 and a 1-year high of C$84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

