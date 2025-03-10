Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 0.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $92,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cencora by 21.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Shares of COR opened at $254.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

