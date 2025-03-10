Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($17.84) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.10), with a volume of 29122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,460 ($18.87).

Cerillion Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,750.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £415.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

