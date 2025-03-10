CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5,283.33.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
