Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

