Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,039 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 6.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %
C stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
