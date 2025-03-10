Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

TTD opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

