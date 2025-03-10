Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

