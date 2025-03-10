Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

