Conflux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77.31 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Conflux has a total market cap of $426.85 million and approximately $77.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,775.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00117922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00444366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.70 or 0.00256967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00022549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,106,224,747 coins and its circulating supply is 5,018,725,480 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,106,098,018.7 with 5,018,597,999.22 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08222364 USD and is down -14.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $66,465,942.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

