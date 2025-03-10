Contrasting Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Okta”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai $2,979.00 2,684.53 -$3.95 million N/A N/A Okta $2.61 billion 7.10 -$355.00 million $0.04 2,703.40

Gaxos.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 Okta 1 13 18 0 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings for Gaxos.ai and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Okta has a consensus target price of $113.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Okta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Risk & Volatility

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai N/A -66.69% -61.88% Okta -1.54% 0.47% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Okta beats Gaxos.ai on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

