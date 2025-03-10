Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.98 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Cookie has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $58.98 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,157,770 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,903 with 357,093,877 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.15955789 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $16,517,985.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

