Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,334 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 68,775 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 94,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,904,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

