Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 607 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,042,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,218,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,521,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $338.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.09. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

