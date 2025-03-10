Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $161,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 815,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after buying an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.