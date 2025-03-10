Critical Review: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) vs. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF 0 10 4 0 2.70

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a consensus price target of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF is more favorable than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.28 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

