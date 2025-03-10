Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 7th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the digital currency and blockchain technology sectors, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, or technology providers. Investing in these stocks gives investors exposure to the growth potential of the crypto industry while also being influenced by traditional factors like market performance and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,215,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957,922. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 332,681,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 18,779,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,681,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,324. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE ML traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $959.74 million, a PE ratio of 392.93 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

