Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bit Origin are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that operate within the digital currency and blockchain sectors, such as those involved in cryptocurrency mining, trading platforms, or blockchain technology development. They provide investors with exposure to the evolving digital asset market while still being traded on traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,268,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,706,465. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 62,291,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,596. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

