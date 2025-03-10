Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance
Shares of FSMD stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $807.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
