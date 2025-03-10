Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 925 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
