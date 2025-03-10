Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $105.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $105,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 515,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $868.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

