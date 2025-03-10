Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $36.40 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

