Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,860,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,575 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $619,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Stock Performance
Prologis Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.