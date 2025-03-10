Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.19 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.