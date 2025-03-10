Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.84 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,195.60 ($28.38), with a volume of 60864941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,176.50 ($28.13).

DGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.19) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.32) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($29.73) to GBX 2,920 ($37.75) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,322.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,446 ($31.62) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,718.64). Also, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($27.99), for a total transaction of £1,421,885.40 ($1,838,011.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 358 shares of company stock valued at $872,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

