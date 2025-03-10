Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,887,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.58 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

