Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Decreased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after acquiring an additional 833,291 shares during the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,982,000. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 597,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 527,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

