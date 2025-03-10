Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.