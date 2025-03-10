Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.45. 17,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 19,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $321.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

