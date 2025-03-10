Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Tops $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.02211174 USD and is down -11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,699,838.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

