Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 16 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $635.57 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $664.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

