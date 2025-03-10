Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 23,280 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
